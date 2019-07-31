|
|
Joy Maxine Thomason DEL CITY
June 1, 1933 - July 25, 2019
Joy Maxine (Clagg) Thomason passed away on July 25, 2019. She was born on June 1, 1933 in Lindsay, OK to Malcolm A. and Morene M. (Adams) Clagg. Her parents owned a farm, and she and her 4 siblings grew up there and attended Lindsay Schools. Joy met her husband, Vernon James Thomason, in high school, and together they had 3 sons. They were together until his passing in 1994. Joy was a very kind, loving person and mother. Family was the most important thing to her. Her husband was the co-owner of Del City Auto Service, and she would help him there as a secretary once her children were grown. As her husband was a Deacon, she would attend the churches that he worked at, such as Trinity Free Will Baptist Church, Sunnylane Free Will Baptist Church, and Del View Baptist Church. She also loved to play the piano, and would often play at home and at church. She will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her parents, Morene and Malcolm; husband, Vernon; sister, Faye Hill; and brother, Malcolm Clagg, Jr. She is survived by her 3 sons, Monte, David (wife Roxanne), and Carson; siblings, Geneva Nicholson and Major Clagg; grandchildren, Brett, Holly, Cory, and Laura; great-grand-children, Rylan, Kenlie, Olivia, Chase, Calvin, Laila, Jessie, and Sammy; and other friends and family. Visitation will be from 4-8pm Friday, August 2, 2019, at Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home in Del City. Funeral Services will be at 10am Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home with burial to follow at Green Hill Cemetery in Lindsay, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 31, 2019