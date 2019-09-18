|
|
Joyce Ann Morrow TUTTLE
July 25, 1943 - September 16, 2019
Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday September 20, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, Tuttle, Oklahoma. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Sevier Funeral Home, Tuttle, OK. Joyce Ann Morrow joined the Heavenly Choir on Sep. 16, 2019. She was born to Bertie and Rephord Snell, July 25, 1943 as the youngest of the "Snell" girls. She graduated from Capitol Hill High School in 1961 where she met her future husband. She married Jerry Morrow in March 1963 and he spoiled her until the day he died in 2002. She traveled with Jerry during his years playing baseball and when they settled in OKC she worked for a short time at FAA until her children were born. She was then dedicated to all that goes along with raising a family. Jerry and Joyce moved to Tuttle in 1974 to raise their family. The Tuttle United Methodist Church became like a second family and they were involved with many projects but especially loved the Annual Christmas Dinner. She was an amazing cook, very creative and had immeasurable talent with a needle and thread of any kind. She could help complete any school project with amazing finesse. She loved to travel with Jerry on work trips but even more, she loved the trips they took with her sister Barbara and co-conspirators, Kathy and Lavoy. After 2 kids left the nest and Jason was in junior high, she then started working at a job she loved at the Tuttle Medical Clinic. She loved working with Dr. Huey and Linda and enjoyed getting to know all the sweet (and not so sweet) patients she came into contact with daily. She unexpectedly lost Jerry in 2002 and nothing was ever the same. She continued to find joy and laughter in church activities, family time and grandchildren. She continued to sew and be creative until she lost her vision. When she began needing more help she was lovingly cared for in her home by Jason and Sprig and has been living with her daughter and family in OKC for the last year. Although she missed living in her home in Tuttle, she did get to experience many adventures being carted around by Jay. It was a lot like "the blind leading the blind". They had many mishaps along the way but she was always smiling and laughing when he recounted their adventures. Heaven was prepared for her by her parents, her loving husband Jerry, her sister Barbara Jeanguneat and father-in-law BF Morrow. Joyce is survived by her children: Jeff Morrow with sons, Price and JR, Julie Kuykendall with husband Jay and daughter Ella, and Jason Morrow. She is also survived by her sisters Carolyn Snell and Janet Williams, mother-in-law Dorothy Morrow, brother-in-law Benny Morrow and wife Delores in addition to many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. They include niece Tara Jeanguneat Adams and husband Ed with children Nick and April, nephew Scott Williams and son Cody, niece Charelle Jeanguneat Tootle with husband Bobby and children Logan and Parker, niece Shelly Williams Graves with husband Michael with children Bailey Graves Beard and husband Joel, Brittany and Brooklyn, Donnell Balcom Tippie and husband Tracy with children Gracie Balcom and Cutter Balcom and niece Amy Morrow Roller and children Nic, Olivia and Ky. She will be missed beyond words but her spirit and sound of her laughter will forever be in our hearts. We love you and we are so happy you and Dad are together again. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the United Methodist Women of the First United Methodist Church in Tuttle.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 18, 2019