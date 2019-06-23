Home

Vondel Smith South Lakes
4000 S.W. 119th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73173
(405) 692-5503
Joyce Ann Green
Dec. 29, 1956 - June 19, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Joyce was born in OKC to Cecil & Joy Alice (Thompson) Lowder. She graduated from U.S. Grant High School in 1974. She worked for Hobby Lobby for 35 years as a buyer. Joyce was active with the Delta Theta Chi Sorority, Life.Church Bible study, and volunteered at Integris Baptist with the Cuddler Program. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil & Joy Lowder; and husband, David V. Green. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Sandy Green-Miller & husband Ron; companion, Monty Allison; brother, Jerre Lowder & wife Kathy; sister, Janice Davis & husband David; as well as many extended family and friends. A Visitation will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Vondel Smith Mortuary at South Lakes, 12-8 p.m. with family present to greet friends 2-4 p.m. Services to celebrate her life will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Southern Hills Baptist Church, 8601 S. Penn, OKC, with burial to follow at the Lilac Hills Cemetery, Moore, OK. Memorials may be made to the City Rescue Mission, 405-232-2709 (cityrescue.org). To leave condolences for the family, please visit vondelsmithmortuary.com
Published in The Oklahoman on June 23, 2019
