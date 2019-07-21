|
|
Joyce Allen Haxton OKLAHOMA CITY
Nov. 28, 1928 - July 18, 2019
Joyce was born in Hobart, OK to Van Paul and Nettie B. Allen. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don; and son, Larry Don. She is survived by her son, Robert Haxton and Elaine Purkey Haxton; her daughter, Nancy Nowlin and husband Steve; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services to celebrate her life will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23 at New Hope Methodist Church. She will be laid to rest at 3 p.m. the same day in the Gotebo Cemetery, Gotebo, OK. "Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her… Proverbs 31:28
Published in The Oklahoman on July 21, 2019