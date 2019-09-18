|
Juanita Mae Seebeck SPENCER
Aug. 20, 1940 - September 15, 2019
On the afternoon of September 15th, 2019, Juanita Mae Seebeck passed from this Earth with the Grace of God. Juanita was born in the small Oklahoma town of Valliant on August 20th, 1940 unto her parents Raymond and Effie Stroup. Juanita was adored by close friends and family, but by none more than her doting husband of 55 years, Richard. There wasn't a thing in this world he wouldn't have done for her, his love everlasting for his wife. For anyone who knew her well, knew of her love and passion for antiquing. It was a hobby shared between her and her husband that carried them on many adventures near and far. She shared her small-town life with her husband and their only daughter, Rayna. Juanita was also a devoted grandmother affectionately known as 'Ma' to her grandchildren, offering her quirky humor and love no matter what. It was promised, to laugh and laugh, in her presence. She will be dearly missed.
Juanita is preceded by her parents, Raymond and Effie Stroup and her sister, Marjorie Stroup.
Juanita is survived by her devoted husband, Richard Seebeck, daughter Rayna Lynn Benson (Seebeck) and husband Russell Benson. Juanita is also survived by her grand-children Camron Benson, Jessica Powell (Benson) and husband Jason Powell, and her great grandchildren Alexander Powell and Theodore Powell. Juanita will be loved and missed by those she left behind as well as her many friends.
The service to lay Juanita to rest will be held at Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home at 2:00 pm on September 20th, 2019 to be followed by the burial at Arlington Memory Gardens in Midwest City.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 18, 2019