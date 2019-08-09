|
Juanita Smith OKLAHOMA CITY
October 31, 1917 - August 7, 2019
Juanita, 101, was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on August 7,
2019. She was born October 31, 1917 to Sarah and John Carter. On November 2, 1934, she married Elwin Smith. They were married 76 years before his death in 2010. They were both very active in the Church of God. She was a lovely Christian lady, and loved sewing, making quilts and Afghans, and clothes for her kids and grandkids. She was also known for her delicious pies and cakes for church functions and Christmas candies for the family. She will be truly missed by her four living children, Elaine Boring, Barbara Goodman, JE and wife Jeannie Smith, and Ted and wife Betty Smith; also her 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Elwin, son Kenneth, and granddaughter Barbie, and sons-in-law: Benny Boring and Rick Goodman. Viewing will be 4-8 PM Friday at the funeral home with the family receiving visitors from 5-7pm. Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 8701 Northwest Expwy, OKC. Friends may leave condo-lences for the family at vondelsmithmortuary.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 9, 2019