Juanita Maye Williams

Aug. 17, 1932 - June 14, 2019



HARRAH

Juanita Maye Williams, 86, of Harrah, OK, passed peacefully in her sleep on June 14, 2019, at her daughter's home in Tulsa, OK. She was born in Newalla, OK on Aug. 17, 1932, to August and Rhoda (Trompeter) Zanola. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Claude and Dale; two sisters, Beatrice and Bonnie; former husbands, Jewell Edward "Bud" Lane and Leroy Burgert; two grandchildren, Augustine and Brandt Thomas; and several nieces and nephews. Survivors include her husband, George Williams; five children, Margidine Bellavia and husband Dave, of Tulsa; Dwight Lane, of Del City; Deborah Medley and husband Mike, of Keller, TX; Craig Lane and wife Laura, of Choctaw; and Leroy Burgert and wife Sandy, of Oklahoma City; grandchildren, Dawnita Kerschner and husband B.J., Maia Farley Bellavia, Kady Vincent and husband Jim, Kara Bellavia, Rashelle Lane, Dwight Lane Jr., Danyelle Villarreal and husband Jessie, Rocky Thomas and wife Ashley, Tracy Wilson and her husband Don; granddaughter-in-law Kim Thomas, Tonya Addington and husband D.J., Craig S. Lane, Toni Burgert, and Glenn Burgert; and numerous great-grandchildren. She was a graduate of Capitol Hill High School in 1950, and lived in the Oklahoma City metro area for the majority of her life. Later in life, she enjoyed going to South Texas in the winters, spending time with dear friends there, and shopping in Mexico. While there, she was a member of the Red Hat Society. Throughout her life, Juanita always had a pretty home and loved her pretty things. From cookie jars to teddy bears, she had an eye for collecting and decorating. Many Saturday mornings were spent at garage sales with grandkids, though Thursday and Friday were reserved for serious garage sale hunting. She loved growing plants and doing macrame. Her artistic ability was reflected in her many paintings. Her enthusiasm for projects from canning pickles to raising peacocks is fondly remembered, and for many years, she gathered wonderful pecans from the family tree. She also enjoyed making yard art and traveling with her husband, George. The recent passing of her grandson, Brandt Thomas, was especially difficult. Family connections were very important throughout her life. She was fiercely independent, but enjoyed attention. She talked with children and grandchildren daily. In recent years, she was very devoted to her dog, Lily, and they were never separated (if she or Lily could help it). She is, and will be, dearly missed. Memorial Services will be officiated by the Reverend Lynn Brack at Sunnylane Methodist Church, 2020 Sunnylane Rd., Del City, OK 73115, on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. Tributes and condolences may be posted on the funeral home website: www.asasmith.net Published in The Oklahoman on July 6, 2019