OKLAHOMA CITY
Judith Jean Vickers
Oct. 1, 1939 - May 25, 2019
Judith Jean Vickers passed away May 25, 2019, after a long battle with GBM brain cancer. Judy was born in Chicago, IL Oct. 1, 1939, to Ralph W. and Evelyn (Bode) Panek. Judy graduated from Carroll College in 1961 and was hired by United Airlines as a flight attendant traveling the world for 30 years, doing a job she loved. Judy is survived by son, Justin Stewart (Jamie); daughter, Piper Hinkel (Nate); grandchildren, Oliver, London, Max, and Eliza, of Little Rock, AR; and sisters, Ronna Abbott and Karen Martin (Richard). She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jon Vickers. Private services will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Integrity Senior Care and Centennial Hospice for their loving care.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 2, 2019