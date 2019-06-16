Judith Dian "Judy"

Walker

Aug. 4, 1946 - June 13, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Judith Dian Phillips Walker Keller passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, of natural causes. She was born on Aug. 4, 1946, in Oklahoma City. She attended Millwood Elementary (k-9) and graduated from Northeast High School in 1964. She married Robert Owen Walker in 1965 and had a son, John Robert Walker, and daughter, Kimberly Sue Falldine. She then married Charles Gaylord Keller in 1990. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years while her children were young. She had a long career in Edmond, OK with the United States Postal Service and was a survivor of the Edmond postal shooting, Aug. 20, 1986. Judy was an avid crafter; she enjoyed many kinds, painting, seamstress, bead weaving and jewelry making. Preceding Judy in death were her father, Jacob Dawson Phillips Sr, and brothers, JD Phillips Jr. and Mark Allan Phillips, all of Oklahoma City; her husband, Charles Gaylord Keller, of the home; and beloved pet, Roxanne. She is survived by her mother, Jean Fowler Phillips, and brother, Daniel Phillips, both of OKC; sister, Marilyn Young & husband John, of Muleshoe, TX; sister, Carolyn Rice, of McAlester, OK; brother, Stephen Phillips & wife Charlene, of Muleshoe, TX; sister, Cynthia Garrison MD, of Frisco, TX; son, John Robert Walker & wife Diane, of Edmond, OK; daughter, Kimberly Sue Falldine & husband Steve, of Mexia, TX; a stepdaughter, Angela Keller, of Norman, OK; nine grandchildren, Megan Kolsut, Robby Walker, Travis Walker, Tyler Walker, Zane Walker, Jeremiah Walker, Nate Walker, Gabby Walker, and Caleb Steveson; niece, Cassandra Rice; nephews, Mark Garrison and Dylan Garrison; and nieces, Stormy Phillips and Charlie Phillips. A public Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home. Services will be held on Monday, June 17 at 2 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.