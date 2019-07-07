Judy Carol Dockery

Dec. 23, 1941 - July 3, 2019



CHOCTAW

Judy Carol Dockery, age 77, passed away in Midwest City, OK Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Judy was born Dec. 23, 1941, in Oklahoma City to Ed and Dorothy (Wilcoxson) Waxler. Judy had many hobbies, including ceramics, quilting and sewing. She also enjoyed the outdoors. Her favorite chore when camping was doing the cooking. Judy was very involved with her church, Charity Free Will Baptist. She loved decorating for holidays at the church. Judy's greatest joy came from her time spent with her family. She loved her family and was very devoted to them. Judy was married to Charles Dockery for an amazing 57 loving years. Her best buddy was Rosie. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Dorothy Waxler; her husband, Charles Dockery; and one son, Ricky Don Dockery Sr. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, three sons, Charles Dockery, Jr. and wife Karen, Jim Dockery and wife Linda, and Steve Dockery and wife Kelly; one brother, Bobby Pappin; one sister, Patty Birdwell; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Hibbs Funeral Home, 2190 North Harper, Choctaw, OK. Burial to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Oklahoma City. Published in The Oklahoman on July 7, 2019