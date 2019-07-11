Judy K. Lindsay

April 30, 1943- July 4, 2019



WARR ACRES

Judy Kaye Nance Lindsay, 76, passed away July 4 in Oklahoma City. A lover of life and people, she was a caring matriarch to her family and a fearless leader in the local real estate industry.

Judy was born April 30, 1943 in Ardmore, Okla. to Anna Mae (Holleman) and W.H. (Bill) Nance, the young-est of four children. She moved to OKC as a child and graduated from Northeast H.S. and attended Oklahoma City University in the early '60s. She married the love of her life, Fred Lindsay, in 1966 after falling head over heels for him on their first date. Practically inseparable, the loving couple raised their two daughters and celebrated more than 50 anniversaries together.

Judy was also passionate about her professional life. After working in architecture and property management, she earned her real estate license in 1995. Fiercely committed to elevating the industry, she served on several boards and committees during her 24-year career and was the president of the Oklahoma City Metropolitan Association of REALTORS in 2009. As the Consulting Broker and Director of Education for Metro First Realty, Judy mentored dozens of professionals and graciously coached colleagues needing her expertise.

When not giving back to her community and industry, she enjoyed traveling the world with her family, reading from a diverse library of books, listening to good music and attending Mayflower Congregational UCC. Judy dearly loved her church family and regularly volunteered with them at the Homeless Alliance. She gave freely of her time and her hugs, and was a mother-by-proxy to many.

Throughout her life, Judy seized every opportunity she could to laugh, be with loved ones and embrace adventure. She lived life to the fullest and encouraged others to do the same.

Judy was preceded in death by her brother, Harvey; two sisters, Dorothy and Ella; and son-in-law Robin Holmes. She is survived by her beloved husband, Fred; daughter, Angela Lindsay- Holmes and son-in-law James Waller; daughter Becky Karpe and son-in-law Miles Benton Karpe III; four grandchildren, Justin, Lindsay, Jeremiah and Maximus; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Judy's Life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 12, at Mayflower Congregational UCC, 3901 NW 63rd St., Oklahoma City. Published in The Oklahoman on July 11, 2019