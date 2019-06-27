Home

Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Oakwood Cemetery
Wewoka, OK
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Julia Ann Dice
January 25, 1937 - June 22, 2019

SHAWNEE
Graveside services will be held for Miss Julia Ann Dice, former Wewoka (Butner Community) resident now of Shawnee, will be Friday, 2:00 PM, June 28, 2019, at Oakwood Cemetery, Wewoka, OK. Miss Dice died on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. A Memorial Service will be 2:00 PM Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Stout-Philips Funeral Chapel.
She was born January 25, 1937 in Wewoka, OK. She graduated from Butner Public Schools with the Class of 1955. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree from East Central State College, Ada, OK, in 1959 and received her Master's Degree from Oklahoma State Univer-sity, Stillwater , OK in 1974.
She was a retired Business Education Teacher. During her 36 years of teaching she received several honors. She was selected: "Girl of the Year" in 1970 of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, "Drumright Teachers of the Year" in 1974 and again 1995 was selected "Creek County Teacher of the Year " in 1974 and the Drumright High School yearbook was dedicated to her in 1984.
During her teaching career she taught four years in Washington, OK, four years with the Department of Defense Overseas Schools (two years on Okinawa, one year in Libya and one year in Germany, where she was able to do extensive travel). She taught 28 years in Drumright High School retiring in 1995. She was a former member of NEA, OEA, OBEA, DEA educational associations.
At the time of her death she was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, Shawnee, OK. Her hobbies were travel, quilting, crocheting, cross stitching, and being with her family, friends, and church family.
She is survived by two sisters: Betty Walker of Tishomingo, OK, Sue and Ronald Wyrick of Shawnee, OK, 4 nephews, 2 grand nieces, 3 grand nephews, 1 step-grand niece, numerous cousins and friends. Her parents Elmer and Jessie Dice preceded her in death.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations are made to: Drumright High School, PO Box 191, Drumright, OK 74030, in her name.
Stout-Phillips Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

PhillipsFuneralService.com

Published in The Oklahoman on June 27, 2019
