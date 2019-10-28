Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
(405) 691-1661
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
JULIA JONES


1925 - 2019
Julia Marie Jones
Feb. 8, 1925 - Oct. 23, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Julia Marie Jones, daughter of Webster L. "Web" and Vida R. (Berry) Campbell, was born on Feb. 8, 1925, in South Oklahoma City. She passed away on Oct. 23, 2019. Julia was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Charles E. Jones, after 56 years of marriage. They were lifelong members of Capitol Hill Methodist Church. Julia attended local public schools, graduating in 1943 from Capitol Hill High School. During her high school years, she met and fell in love with Charles while working as a soda fountain helpmate in his father's drug store, located at 29th Street and South Shields Blvd., Oklahoma City. In Sept. 1943, they were married in Phoenix, AZ while Charles served as an Aviation Cadet in the U.S. Army Air Corps. After WWII, Julia was a homemaker to her husband and their sons, also working in the family-owned drug stores, i.e. Jones Drug Co., Hillcrest Drug, and Almonte Drugs in South Oklahoma City. Julia is survived by her sons, Charles T. Jones and Richard E. Jones, of Oklahoma City; and David W. Jones & wife Nicolette Jones, of Adair, OK; grandchildren, Scott Jones, Brandon Jones, Tegan Moore, Christopher Jones, Davis Jones, and Jaime Woyak; great-grandchildren, Laney, Colton, and Evelyn Jones; Elliana Moore; Wesley, Dylan, Alexander, Elsa, and Bianca Jones; Dalton and Kylee Woyak; her sisters, Mary Ellen (Campbell) Estes and Edna June (Campbell) Armstrong; and many nieces and nephews. Julia was loved by all and will be missed. She will always be in our hearts. Praise be to God. Services will be at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 500 SW 104th St., Oklahoma City. Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, and her service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct 29.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 28, 2019
