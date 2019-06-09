Julian "Zeke" Zumwalt

Julian "Zeke" Zumwalt was born on April 22, 1929, to Sylvia and Earl Zumwalt. He graduated from Crooked Oak High School in 1947, and attended one year at the University of Oklahoma. Zeke served in the Army stateside from January 1951, until January 1953. Zeke had a long career working in the oil service industry. He retired from Dia-Log in 1991. Zeke married the love of his life, Odessa Meeks, on March 22, 1952. They had three children and were married for 47 years. Zeke and Odessa enjoyed traveling in their motor home after his retirement to many of the National Parks and spending time with their family. For the last 20 years, Zeke has enjoyed water aerobics at Rose State, morning coffee with his buddies, and supporting OU Sooners sports. Zeke was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Pauline Friese and Edna Zumwalt; his dear wife, Odessa; and his oldest daughter, Suzanne Mathias. He is survived by one brother, Jack Zumwalt; a daughter, Terry Kramer and husband Sid; his son, Randy Zumwalt; grandchildren, Erin O'Donnell and husband Jeff and Chris Kramer and wife Sus; and his great- grandchildren, Olivia O'Donnell, Felix and Rudy Kramer. Zeke is now home. Thank you to the staff at Veraden and Physician's Choice Hospice for the care these last months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Park Foundation. Graveside services for Zeke will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 9 at Resthaven Funeral Home from 1 to 8 p.m. Published in The Oklahoman on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary