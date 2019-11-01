Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Mosaic Church
5821 NW Expressway
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for JULIE COMBS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JULIE COMBS


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JULIE COMBS Obituary

Julie Ann Combs
June 27, 1967 - Oct. 29, 2019

BETHANY
Julie Ann Combs, Beloved mother of Erika and Olivia and Gigi to the joys of her life, Emerie Jule and Brian Cash. She was born on June 27, 1967, and went home to be with Jesus on Oct. 29, 2019. Julie was the most cherished daughter of Robert and Stephanie. She was the best sissy to Tracie and Sarah. She was the most perfect Aunt Nanny to Tate, Averie, Rylee, Noah and DaShaun and the loving Aunt Gigi to her "greats," Kinley, Isaiah and her precious Tyson who she adored. Tyson was her very best friend. She was surrounded by her family when she left this earth and was met in Heaven by her daddy and her sweet J-Bug, who were no doubt rejoicing at seeing her again. Her legacy will live on in everyone that loved her. Her loss will be felt forever. Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Mosaic Church, 5821 NW Expressway, OKC, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JULIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -