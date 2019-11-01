|
|
Julie Ann Combs BETHANY
June 27, 1967 - Oct. 29, 2019
Julie Ann Combs, Beloved mother of Erika and Olivia and Gigi to the joys of her life, Emerie Jule and Brian Cash. She was born on June 27, 1967, and went home to be with Jesus on Oct. 29, 2019. Julie was the most cherished daughter of Robert and Stephanie. She was the best sissy to Tracie and Sarah. She was the most perfect Aunt Nanny to Tate, Averie, Rylee, Noah and DaShaun and the loving Aunt Gigi to her "greats," Kinley, Isaiah and her precious Tyson who she adored. Tyson was her very best friend. She was surrounded by her family when she left this earth and was met in Heaven by her daddy and her sweet J-Bug, who were no doubt rejoicing at seeing her again. Her legacy will live on in everyone that loved her. Her loss will be felt forever. Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Mosaic Church, 5821 NW Expressway, OKC, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 1, 2019