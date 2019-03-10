Jun (Judy) Moy Eng

April 15, 1930 - March 1, 2019



OKEMOS, MI

A lifelong learner and a friend to all, Jun (Judy) Moy Eng said her final good-byes Friday, March 1, 2019, with her family at her side.

She was born Jun Wah Moy in April, 1930 in New York City to two Chinese immigrants. She moved to Bethany-Northwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma area in 1966 after living in several locations across the nation while her husband, Clarence Wing Foo Eng, worked on Air Force projects.

Judy loved to meet people in Bethany and in northwest Oklahoma City area and made new friends at community events, enjoyed trips to the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, participated in reading and discussion groups at Bethany Library, took her children to Bethany Park, and Lake Overholser.

She was always trying something new and loved learning. She read constantly, and the simple pleasures of life brought her great joy. She loved playing the piano, sewing and the arts.

In 2013, following the death of her husband, she moved to Michigan to be with her daughter, Janet, and her family. Her most important role was Mother. She is survived by sons, Andrew (Patricia) of El Lago, Texas, Timothy (Camden) of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; and daughter, Janet (Michael) Hamel of Okemos, Michigan. Her beloved grandchil dren are Katherine (Stan) Fletcher, Rebecca (David) Autrey, Joseph Eng, Shelby Eng, Nathan Eng, Margaret Eng, Aaron Hamel, Elizabeth Hame l and Sarah Hamel. Her great grandchildren Violet and Stella Fletcher and Connor Autrey were a special delight. She is also survived by loving in-laws, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held later in Oklahoma City.

Contributions may be made to a .

Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.greastlansing.com Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary