June Elizabeth

Honiker

March 29, 1923 - July 10, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside service on Saturday, July 13th, at 10:00 a.m., at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 8701 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, for June Elizabeth Honiker who died peacefully, with family by her side on July 10, 2019 in her 96th year.

Beloved wife of the late William D. Honiker, decorated World War II Veteran and POW. Much loved mother of Dan, Tom, Jim (Cathy), and Jane. Cherished grandmother of Daniel (Tiffany), Shayna (Wes), Dillon, Willie, Elizabeth, and Jessica. Great grandmother of Hollis, Savannah, Micah, Hunter, and Titus.

June lived a full life as a caring mother, fun-loving grandmother, and gentle great-grandmother. She enjoyed travel but was a true Oklahoma City gal born and raised. A proud Yell leader and graduate of Central High School, she kept the high school gang together for many years by planning monthly luncheons. Thursday nights were card or board game night with neighborhood friends, and she made at least a weekly trip to a hamburger joint for her fix of French fries and a juicy burger.

Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her proudest achievements and her example of kindness and acceptance of all will be her legacy. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts

In lieu of flowers, donations to are welcome. www.wounded warriorprojct.org or Wounded Warrior Project PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. Published in The Oklahoman on July 12, 2019