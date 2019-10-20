|
|
June N. McCoy EDMOND
March 12, 1940 - Oct. 17, 2019
June Noble McCoy, of Edmond, died Thursday, Oct. 17 of complications from ovarian cancer. She was 79. A native of Louisville, KY and a graduate of University of Louisville, she was a violinist with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic, a noted private violin teacher, and an active volunteer at both Mercy Hospital and with the Salvation Army Auxiliary. She is survived by her daughter, Jill Kurtz, of Tulsa; her son, Scott McCoy, of Denver; and grandchildren, Brynne Hinkle, Griffin Kurtz, and Ryan Kurtz, all of Tulsa. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Smith & Kernke, 14624 N. May Ave., OKC.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 20, 2019