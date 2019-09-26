|
Justin C. Walters EDMOND, OK
May 12, 1980 - September 20, 2019
Justin Campbell Walters, better known as "Walt" to his family and many friends, went home to be with his Heavenly Father September 20, 2019. Justin was larger than life - from his personality to his love for OU football, everything Justin "Walt" Walters did was big. His love of family and friends knew no bounds. Justin graduated from Edmond Santa Fe High School in 1998. After high school, he attended the University of Oklahoma where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity (FIJI). Justin leaves behind the love of his life, and best friend, Lauren Elizabeth Grissom Walters. Justin also leaves behind a precious sister, Courtney Fredrickson, husband Chase, and a niece and nephew who lovingly referred to him as "Uncle Guppy". His mother-in-law, Sara Grissom-Waters and father-in-law, J. Michael Grissom, to whom Justin was truly a son. His loving Aunt, Peggy Burris, cousins, and his adoring grandmother, Jacqueline Collingsworth. Justin Campbell Walters was preceded in death by his father and hero, Milton Luther Walters. Services for Justin will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at St John's Episcopal Church (5401 N. Brookline Ave., OKC, OK). Followed by a Celebration of Life from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm at the Central Oklahoma Home-builders Association Event Center (420 E. Britton Rd., OKC, OK). In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Justin Walters to: The Guild of St. George (127 NW 7th, Oklahoma City, OK 73102). Justin's family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff of the 501 ICU at Integris Baptist Hospital.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 26, 2019