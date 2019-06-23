Justin K. Moore

October 20, 1978 - June 11,2019



MELROSE, MA

Justin K. Moore, a resident of Melrose, Massachusetts and formerly of Edmond, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully at the in Danvers, MA after a courageous and hard fought battle with cancer on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at age 40. Justin was the beloved husband of Sarah R. (Hatfield) Moore with whom he shared 7 years of marriage. Proud and loving father of Miles and Declan Moore. Cherished son of Ken Moore, Jr. & Susan Moore of Edmond, OK. Loving brother of Kristin Mannschreck and her husband Mike of Edmond, OK. Dear grandson of C. Kenneth Moore, Sr. & the late Anita Moore, and Glen & Beverly Wilbanks, all of Edmond, OK. Fun uncle of Mason, Averie, and Mayer, all of Edmond, OK. Caring son-in-law of Julie & Jeff Koehler of Loganville, GA, and Bruce & Tammy Hatfield of Waterloo, IA. Family and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Justin's life at Henderson Hills Baptist Church, 1200 E. I-35 Frontage Rd., Edmond, on Saturday, June 29, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Justin's memory to support the Miles and Declan Moore Education Fund. Checks can be made payable to Justin Moore Support Trust and mailed to: Legacy Bank, c/o Justin Moore Support Trust, 1289 E. 15th Street, Edmond, OK 73013 or deposited at any Legacy Bank location. Or using ZellePay and use the email account, milesdeclan [email protected] ZellePay is associated with most nationally recognized banks and can be accessed via your Bank App or directly through the ZellePay App. For online tribute, or directions visit: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Published in The Oklahoman on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary