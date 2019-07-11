|
|
Kaaren Kelly Bateman OKLAHOMA CITY
March 28, 1943 - July 10, 2019
Kaaren was born to Daniel Stuart Kelly and Florence Johnson Kelly on March 28, 1943 in Levelland, Texas. Kaaren died peacefully in her sleep on July 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Bateman; father, Daniel S. Kelly; grandparents Clyde and Alma Johnson. She is survived by her mother Florence Johnson Kelly; daughter, Stacy Thurman (and Bill Thoele); son, Scott Thurman (and Julie); and her beloved grandchildren, Kade (and Devonney) Thurman, Greyson Thurman, Chase (and Summer) Thurman, and Sierra Thurman; sister, Dana Kelly Harsha; brother, DeWayne (and Cindy) Kelly; plus many nieces and nephews.
Kaaren grew up in Oklahoma City and graduated from Southeast High School in 1961. She attended OSU and graduated from Beauty School in 1976. She was a good friend to all and unselfishly shared with others. She will be missed by many.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Tuscany Nursing Center.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 11, 2019