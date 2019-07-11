Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kaaren Bateman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kaaren Kelly Bateman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kaaren Kelly Bateman Obituary

Kaaren Kelly Bateman
March 28, 1943 - July 10, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Kaaren was born to Daniel Stuart Kelly and Florence Johnson Kelly on March 28, 1943 in Levelland, Texas. Kaaren died peacefully in her sleep on July 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Bateman; father, Daniel S. Kelly; grandparents Clyde and Alma Johnson. She is survived by her mother Florence Johnson Kelly; daughter, Stacy Thurman (and Bill Thoele); son, Scott Thurman (and Julie); and her beloved grandchildren, Kade (and Devonney) Thurman, Greyson Thurman, Chase (and Summer) Thurman, and Sierra Thurman; sister, Dana Kelly Harsha; brother, DeWayne (and Cindy) Kelly; plus many nieces and nephews.
Kaaren grew up in Oklahoma City and graduated from Southeast High School in 1961. She attended OSU and graduated from Beauty School in 1976. She was a good friend to all and unselfishly shared with others. She will be missed by many.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Tuscany Nursing Center.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.