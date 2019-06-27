Kara Rachele Emo

March 7, 1991 - June 24, 2019



NORMAN

NORMAN

Kara Rachele Emo, 28, passed away on June 24, 2019. Kara was born on March 7, 1991 in Oklahoma City, Okla-homa to John David and Sheryl Ann (Hayes) Hunt. Kara was a stay at home mom and a wonderful wife and mother. Kara was active in church when she was a child and enjoyed playing softball. She was a very creative person with a larger than life personality that would light up a room when she entered it. Kara is survived by her husband, Levi Emo; son, Aidan Emo; mother, Sheryl Hunt; father, David Hunt; sister, Teleisha Hughes and husband Scott; brother, John Hunt; nephews, Jack Montanye, Logan Hunt, Grayson Hunt, and Rider Hughes; niece, Brooklin Hughes; and a host of other loving family members. She is preceded in death by her brother-in-law, David Emo; grandparents, John B. Hunt, Barbara K. Hunt, Matt Newman, and Mary Newman; and grandfather, Ronald Hayes. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Randall University, OK. Interment to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens , OK. Services are under the direction of John M. Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, Moore, OK.