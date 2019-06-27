|
Kara Rachele Emo NORMAN
March 7, 1991 - June 24, 2019
Kara Rachele Emo, 28, passed away on June 24, 2019. Kara was born on March 7, 1991 in Oklahoma City, Okla-homa to John David and Sheryl Ann (Hayes) Hunt. Kara was a stay at home mom and a wonderful wife and mother. Kara was active in church when she was a child and enjoyed playing softball. She was a very creative person with a larger than life personality that would light up a room when she entered it. Kara is survived by her husband, Levi Emo; son, Aidan Emo; mother, Sheryl Hunt; father, David Hunt; sister, Teleisha Hughes and husband Scott; brother, John Hunt; nephews, Jack Montanye, Logan Hunt, Grayson Hunt, and Rider Hughes; niece, Brooklin Hughes; and a host of other loving family members. She is preceded in death by her brother-in-law, David Emo; grandparents, John B. Hunt, Barbara K. Hunt, Matt Newman, and Mary Newman; and grandfather, Ronald Hayes. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Randall University, OK. Interment to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens, OK. Services are under the direction of John M. Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 27, 2019