More Obituaries for KAREN BAADE
KAREN BAADE

KAREN BAADE Obituary

Karen Lynne Baade
July 14, 1956 - Feb. 20, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Karen, born in Oklahoma City, graduated Mount Saint Scholastica Academy in Atchison, KS in 1974 and worked most of her life as a scopist in the legal field. She is survived by mother, Dena Baade; brothers, Joel and Daniel; nieces, Amanda and Elizabeth; nephew, Conrad (Ingrid); and great-niece, Annika. Her incredible intelligence and talents will be missed. A memorial will be planned for a future date.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 2, 2019
