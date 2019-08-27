Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southern Hills Christian Chr
3207 S Boulevard St
Edmond, OK 73013
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Southern Hills Christian Church
3207 S. Boulevard
Edmond, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Boies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen "Kay" Boies


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen "Kay" Boies Obituary

Karen "Kay" Boies
July 15, 1941 - August 24, 2019

EDMOND
Survived by her husband Gene, her children Cindy and Brian and her three grand-children. She loved her family, she loved her church, she loved libraries. Services will be held at her church, Southern Hills Christian Church 3207 S. Boulevard in Edmond at 11:00 a.m. this Saturday. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Freedom of Information Oklahoma, 2524 N.W. 26th St., Oklahoma City 73107.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.