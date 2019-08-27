|
Karen "Kay" Boies EDMOND
July 15, 1941 - August 24, 2019
Survived by her husband Gene, her children Cindy and Brian and her three grand-children. She loved her family, she loved her church, she loved libraries. Services will be held at her church, Southern Hills Christian Church 3207 S. Boulevard in Edmond at 11:00 a.m. this Saturday. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Freedom of Information Oklahoma, 2524 N.W. 26th St., Oklahoma City 73107.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 27, 2019