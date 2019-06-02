Karen Neely Coody

Fox

Nov. 20, 1935 - May 30, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Madie Karen Neely (Coody) Fox joined her heavenly family on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the age of 83. Karen was born Nov. 20, 1935, in Pilot Point, TX. As a newborn, Karen was welcomed into the loving home of David W. and Myrtle E. (Jones) Neely. She graduated from Bethany Public Schools in 1953 and was married to Don Coody on Aug. 30 of the same year. Together, Don and Karen had three children: Denise Coody Brown, Richard David Coody, and Michael Douglas Coody. Karen turned a passion for antiquing into a business, opening The Silver Antique in the late 1960s. This business expanded and became One Silver Place, which opened its doors in Nichols Hills in 1972. On June 22, 1991, Karen married Ralph Fox. Ralph joined her at One Silver Place, where they both worked until they sold the business and retired in 2011. While Karen truly enjoyed her work, she also found pleasure in antiquing, sewing and quilting, and working in her yard. Karen is survived by her husband, Ralph; daughter, Denise and husband Phil Brown, of Piedmont, OK; son, Rick and wife Dynese Coody, of Waurika, OK; son, Mike and fiancée Pam Schleining, of Edmond, OK; and stepdaughters, Diana and husband Vic Bentele and Lisa Fox. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Allison (spouse Jeff) Henrichs, of Okarche, OK; Stacy (spouse Cody) McLeod, of Weatherford, TX; Jessica (spouse Michael) Cornelison, of Ryan, OK; and Lucas (spouse Lauren) Coody, of Lawton, OK; as well as step-grandson, Ben (spouse Amanda) Perkins. Other survivors include nine great-grandchildren, two nephews, and numerous other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Myrtle; as well as her sister, Diane Neely (McDonald) Altimore. Services will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at The Chapel at Resurrection Cemetery in Oklahoma City. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.mercer-adams.com Published in The Oklahoman on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary