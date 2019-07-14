Karen Sue Mackey

April 4, 1941 - July 8, 2019



EDMOND

Karen Sue Kentner Mackey passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. Born April 4, 1941, in Miami, OK, Karen was a resident of the Deer Creek (Edmond) community since 1973 and was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Edmond.

Raised in Vinita, OK, Karen moved with her family to the St. Louis area her senior year of high school. She graduated from Pattonville High School in Missouri in 1959. Karen met John, the love of her life, on a blind date. They were married June 15, 1963. Karen and John lived in St. Louis and Oklahoma City before moving to the Deer Creek community. It was here that she raised her family and made lifelong friends.

Karen loved to bring her extended family together, especially for the 4th of July. She belonged to a Bridge Club that met monthly for numerous years and enjoyed meeting for lunch with her "lunch bunch." Karen, along with her neighbor, Joan Heard, owned and operated the Sandwich Emporium in downtown Edmond in the early 1980s. Karen eventually sold the Sandwich Emporium to concentrate on her true calling, taking care of her family. After her children were grown, Karen volunteered with Edmond Mobile Meals.

Karen was a wonderful wife, momma, sister, aunt and friend. She also was a grandmother of many names — her grandchildren called her Mamma, Gran, and Grandma. Karen loved her family and friends and greeted everyone with kindness and a smile. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Karen was preceded in death by her husband, John Richard Mackey; her parents, Lewis and Leona Kentner; and her brother, David Kentner. She is survived by her children: son, Douglas Kapp Mackey and his wife Carla; son, Richard Lewis Mackey; and daughter, Melinda Jane Mackey Taylor and her husband Brian; also, grandchildren, Hannah Lindsay Taylor, Samantha Ann Mackey, Garrett Lewis Mackey and his wife Yanira, Mackenzie Jane Taylor, Adam Kapp Mackey, and Grady Latten Mackey. She is also survived by her sisters, Ann Spies and Jane Wheeler; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Memorial Service celebrating Karen's life will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Edmond.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the , Edmond Mobile Meals, or a . Published in The Oklahoman on July 14, 2019