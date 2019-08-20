Home

John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
Sept. 12, 1957 - Aug. 16, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Karen Sue "Connie" Ross, 61, passed away on August 16, 2019. Connie was born on September 12, 1957 to Charley and Mamie Geyer in Lubbock, TX. Connie is survived by her husband of 40 years, Laney Ross; children, Kenneth Lawrence, Laney Ross Jr., and Shelley Ann Ross; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Sharron Paramore-Abbas & husband Rick, Linda Garton & husband Dennis, Charley Leon Geyer Jr., Larry McCallister & wife Dana, and Mary Lou Humphrey; nephews, Scott Allen White & wife Ammber and Forest McCallister; nieces, Trecy Lynn Sipma & husband CJ and Jesse McCallister. She is also survived by a host of loving cousins. Connie is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sandy Dearmore. Visitation for Connie will be from 3pm - 9 pm on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at John Ireland Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at John Ireland Funeral Home with interment to follow at Sunny Lane Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 20, 2019
