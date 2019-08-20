|
Karissa Divelbiss Hargrove EDMOND
July 22, 1976 - August 15, 2019
Karissa Renee Divelbiss entered this life on July 22, 1976, firstborn of Kenny and Kim, going to her eter-nal home on August 15, 2019, without pain or suffering from a cerebral hemorrhage.
Christopher Hargrove became her loving, devoted husband on Oct. 26, 2013. Karissa immediately fully embraced her new son, Halston prior to being blessed with her lifetime dream of mother-hood on July 9, 2015 with the birth of Kellan.
Karissa strived daily to live a life worthy of the Lord, to please him in every way: bearing fruit in every good work, growing in the knowledge and will of God, strengthened to grow in great endurance and patience, while joyfully giving thanks to the Father having blessed her so richly.
Karissa's existence radiated the fruit of the spirit; her essence filled with love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gen-tleness and self-control. Her life focus was on glorifying God, serving others and continuous spiritual growth with submission, faith and trust in Him.
She lived her faith to the fullest and possessed spiritual gifts of encouraging, lifting and bringing out the best in others with her Spirit-led existence.
Karissa is a beautiful creation with whom God has used to touch countless people!
Devoting our lives to continuing her godly mission with a joyful heart will be our privilege to show gratitude to our Lord and His creation. Family will always know her infinite love and continual prayers on their behalf. Karissa worked tirelessly to make sure everyone in her path knows that God loves us, values us above all else and yearns to extend limitless mercy and grace to all sinners, if only we choose to believe that Jesus is who He claimed to be. We love you Karissa and look forward to our eternal life together.
Karissa is survived by husband Chris Hargrove, sons Kellan and Halston, father Kenny (Kristi) Divelbiss, mother Kimberly (Art) Chase, sisters KyOnda (Brian) Martin and Kenli Divelbiss, brothers Keaton (Cassie) and Kylen Divelbiss, mother-in-law Linda McDowell, and sister-in-law Kathryn (Michael) Anderson.
A service to remember Karissa will be held 11:00am Wed., Aug. 21, at LifeChurch, 9001 N. Broadway Ext., OKC. In lieu of flowers, people can donate to KOMEO.ORG, supporting our dear friends orphanage in Africa.
Nothing would give more joy to Karissa than for us to share Christ with everyone we know.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 20, 2019