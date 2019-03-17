Karla Sue Harshaw

Oct. 27, 1930 - March 12, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Karla Sue (Sudie) was born on October 27, 1930 to Russell G. and Lillian O. (Land) Sullivan and passed from this life on March 12, 2019. She was born in Oklahoma City and lived there all of her life. She graduated from Central High School, Oklahoma City, in 1948, and attended Oklahoma A&M in Stillwater where she met her future husband on a blind date. She was married to Ronald H. Harshaw of Duncan, OK on June 2, 1951 and they established their home in Oklahoma City. They had two sons, Rusty and Steve. She began serving as a Den Mother for Cub Scout Pack 91 at Rancho Village School with her two sons, but continued on for many years as a Unit, District and Council Leader and Trainer. She was awarded the Silver Fawn (predecessor to the Silver Beaver for Women) by the Last Frontier Council, BSA in 1973.

Sudie was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church for over 50 years. During that period she taught Sunday School, served in many leadership roles, and was the longtime church Financial Secretary. She became known as the "Church Hugger" as she greeted everyone, both regular and visitor, with a hug. She joined the Pioneer Country Walk to Emmaus Program with Walk #34 and ultimately serving as Lay Director of Walk #70. She was preceded in death by her parents and her older son, Robert Russell "Rusty "Harshaw, and is survived by her husband, Ronald; her son, Rev. Steve Harshaw and wife, Sue, of Davis, OK; three grandsons: Michael Harshaw and wife Sarah of Duncan, Matthew Harshaw of Moore and Jeffrey Harshaw of Edmond.

Services will be held at St. Luke's Asbury, 1320 S.W. 38th, Oklahoma City, on Monday, March 18, at 2PM with burial at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Oklahoma City. Visitation will be Saturday, March 16th, from 10:00 to 3:00 (Family will be present 1:00-3:00) at Advantage Funeral Home, 7720 S. Penn . Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary