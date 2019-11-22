|
|
Katherine Louise NORMAN
Gordon
April 5, 1962 - November 10, 2019
Katherine Louise Gordon passed into the arms of her Savior on November 10, in Norman, OK. She was born April 5, 1962, in Sonora, TX, the daugh-ter of Louis (Boots) Gordon and Carol Williamson Gordon. She grew up in Oklahoma and graduated from Putnam City High School in Oklahoma City in 1980. She attended OU and lived in Norman for a number of years, and later in Kansas City. She was a talented artist and many enjoy her work. Her rendering of "Ballerinas" is in the perma-nent collection of the State of Oklahoma and is displayed about every other year in the Capitol. She moved to East-land, Texas, in 2009, and back to Oklahoma in 2017. She was preceded in death by her father, Louis Gordon. Survivors are her mother, Carol Gordon, Eastland, brother, Steve (Karen), Fort Worth, TX, his children, Faithe, Austin, Chandler and Sam Gordon, and Amber Grace Warlow. Also by her sister, Jennifer Chenoweth and sons Wallace and Roland Campbell, Austin, TX, her uncle, David Williamson, Fort Worth and aunt, Faithe Marie Gordon, Arlington, TX. She was loved by her step-children, Amy and Rich Rice, Eastland. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 23, at 11 am, in Eastland, Texas, at River of Life Church 1247 East Main. Memorial gifts may be directed to: The Open Door, PO Box 192, Cicso, TX 76432.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 22, 2019