Katherine Pauline

(Hahn) Niggemeyer

Aug. 21, 1941 - May 19, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Katherine graduated from Harding H.S. '59 after which she attended the University of Oklahoma as a member of the Alpha Phi soror-ity. '61 Katherine met Erhard Heinrich "Niggi" Niggemeyer a German national who was attending fighter pilot training at Vance AFB in Enid, OK. They moved to Germany, married and had two children. When Niggi died in a plane crash in '65, Katherine returned to Oklahoma and began raising her children as a single parent. Katherine went to work for TG&Y at their corporate office as an administrative assistant. She later worked in the Oil & Gas, Advertising and then Legal industries.

Preceded in death by her father Fred 'Fritz' Hahn, mother Maria Elisa "Mary" Hahn, brother Fred Hahn and sister Mary Ann Petersen who passed away in California two days prior to Katherine. Survived by her daughter Heidi Niggemeyer, son Fred Niggemeyer, her grandchildren Alex, Jeremy, Nellie and Sadie Niggemeyer, nieces Diane McNamara (California), Lou & Jo Niggemeyer (Australia) and nephews Dan Brewer (California), Frank Talbot (U.K.), & David Niggemeyer (Australia), her beloved dog Blondie, a plethora of nieces & nephews as well as many long-time friends.

Katherine was passionate about caring for the elderly including her parents in their elder years and her service through Meals on Wheels. Many will remember Katherine for her (ir)reverent opinions, her bridge parties & family gatherings, her beauty and style, but most of all her loyalty to friends and family. She was a strong and caring mother and grandmother. She had to be.

Katherine died Sunday, May 19, 2019 after a long battle with lung and heart disease. A memorial will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church, OKC on Saturday, June 22 (time TBD). Published in The Oklahoman on June 2, 2019