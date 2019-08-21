Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints
925 W. Kentuck D.r
Mustang, OK
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints
925 W. Kentuck D.r
Mustang, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHERYNE SNART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHERYNE SNART


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHERYNE SNART Obituary

Katheryne Jacqueline
Janette Snart
Aug. 3, 1931 - Aug. 18, 2019

TUTTLE
Katheryne Jacqueline Janette Aubrey Snart, of Tuttle, 88, passed away Sunday. Katheryne is survived by her husband Donald, her six children, Kay Johnson, Darralyn Green, Frank (Chipper) Snart, Linda Brown, Laura Dobie, Lisa Snart, and sister, Marylou Davis. She was preceded in death by step-father Earl Sale, mother Grace Sale, sister Sharon Cannon, brother Bobbie Sale. Katheryne was kind and loving to everyone she knew; and no one could escape a warm hug. She was respected in her community and her church. She dedicated herself helping to feed the poor and needy. Katheryne was a devoted mother and wife. She cherished her 6 children, 25 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren. All who knew her had the same opinion: She was the kindest and most gracious person they'd met. Funeral service 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints, 925 W. Kentuck D.r, Mustang OK 73064, Saturday, August 24, 2019. Viewing at the same place/day 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. She will be interred at Sunny Lane Cemetery, Del City, OK. Services are under the direction of John Ireland Funeral Home.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATHERYNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.