Katheryne Jacqueline TUTTLE
Janette Snart
Aug. 3, 1931 - Aug. 18, 2019
Katheryne Jacqueline Janette Aubrey Snart, of Tuttle, 88, passed away Sunday. Katheryne is survived by her husband Donald, her six children, Kay Johnson, Darralyn Green, Frank (Chipper) Snart, Linda Brown, Laura Dobie, Lisa Snart, and sister, Marylou Davis. She was preceded in death by step-father Earl Sale, mother Grace Sale, sister Sharon Cannon, brother Bobbie Sale. Katheryne was kind and loving to everyone she knew; and no one could escape a warm hug. She was respected in her community and her church. She dedicated herself helping to feed the poor and needy. Katheryne was a devoted mother and wife. She cherished her 6 children, 25 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren. All who knew her had the same opinion: She was the kindest and most gracious person they'd met. Funeral service 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints, 925 W. Kentuck D.r, Mustang OK 73064, Saturday, August 24, 2019. Viewing at the same place/day 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. She will be interred at Sunny Lane Cemetery, Del City, OK. Services are under the direction of John Ireland Funeral Home.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 21, 2019