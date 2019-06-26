|
Kathie Sue (Ford) OKLAHOMA CITY
Peters
November 28, 1962 - June 24, 2019
Kathie Peters, 56, passed peacefully in her sleep on June 24th after a long illness. She is survived by her hus-band, Eric Peters; her three daughters, Heather Ford, Amber Ford, and Rose Welch; six grandchildren, Ysabelle, Angel, Micheal, Isaiah, Lucas, and her "Mookie"; her mother, Sue Branham, father, Billy Joe Ford; her step-mother, Carol Ford; siblings, Guy Branham, T.J. Ford, and Kelly Shropshire; and preceded by her step-father, Marvin Branham. Kathie was a member of AFSCME Local 2406 and a retiree from the City of Oklahoma City where she spent many years serving the public. Kathie was a non-profit volunteer and activist for many causes, primarily benefiting children in need. Kathie had a tremendous heart and an enormous capacity for love, empathy, and kindness, which were the values she held most dear. Kathie was highly esteemed by her co-workers and family and we will miss her presence in our lives. Viewing will be held at John Ireland and Son Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 26th, from 10 am - 9 pm. Services will be at 1:00 pm, Thursday, June 27th, at Council Road Baptist Church in Bethany with burial at Moore Cemetery at 800 SW 4th Street.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 26, 2019