Sunny Lane Funeral Home
4000 Se 29th Street
Del City, OK 73115
(405) 677-8384
Kathleen Ann Boyle

Kathleen Ann Boyle
October 9, 1945 - August 11, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Kathleen Ann (Morris) Boyle was born on October 9, 1945 to Frank Patrick Fennel Morris and Tess Esther Murphy in Kansas City, Missouri. She married Clifford Boyle on June 19, 1977. She passed in Oklahoma City on August 11, 2019. Kathy was a homemaker and enjoyed doing word find books but she absolutely loved OU football. She was also a member of Western Hills Baptist Church. Kathy's memory will continue to be cherished by her loving husband, numerous nieces and nephews, sister-in-law Eloise Outlaw and husband Bob. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Mary Patricia Morris Pemberton, Michael Francis Morris, Stephen Owen Morris, Nancee Morris Hallmark, Janet Morris Sinclair and Phillip Morris. Visitation will be held at Sunny Lane Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 4-8pm. Funeral Services will be held at Western Hills Baptist Church on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 2pm.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 14, 2019
