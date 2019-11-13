|
|
Kathleen Reynolds OKLAHOMA CITY
Feb. 25, 1948 - Nov. 10, 2019
Kathleen Ann (Kennedy) Reynolds passed away at home on Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was born in Oklahoma City on February 25, 1948 to John Kennedy, Sr. and Evangeline (Moore) Kennedy and attended Harding High School and Oklahoma City University. She was deeply committed to loving and educating her two children, Margaret and Brent, who were her pride and joy.
Kathy was able to maintain friendships over time and distance; and leaves behind many beloved family members and friends. She will be forever remembered in their hearts for her compassion and wisdom; and for her sense of adventure, love of fine dining and poetry, and her ability to connect with others. She never met a stranger!
She is survived by her daughter Margaret Fredrickson, son-in-law Keith Fredrickson and granddaughter Elizabeth of Brooklyn, New York; her son John Brently Reynolds, daughter-in-law Sarah Kelly, and grandsons Henry and Oliver of Cambridge, Massa-chusetts. She is also survived by her beloved brother John Kennedy Jr., sister-in-law Marnie Kennedy, and her nephews Buck, Ben, Mac, Will and Hank; her sister Linda Warren, brother-in-law Cleve Warren, and nephew Anthony; her extended family Steve and Karen Saul, Stephanie and Susan Saul, Sally, Brandon and Jennifer Holmes, Mary Todd, Jan Harrigan, Coop and Elise Ross, and many, many others.
In lieu of flowers, gifts should be sent to BritVil Community Food Pantry, 8717 N. Western Avenue or Mercy Food Pantry, 3840 St. Claire Avenue.
Those wishing to view may do so Wednesday, November 13th, at the funeral home from 10am to 7pm. Kathy's family will be present to greet friends during visitation Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Services to celebrate Kathy will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the Smith & Kernke N. May Chapel with a reception following.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 13, 2019