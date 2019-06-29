Kathryn Anne Bryant

Devonshire

June 15, 1944 - June 24, 2019



YUKON

Kathryn Anne Bryant Devon-shire went to be with The Lord on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born June 15, 1944 in Woodbury, NJ to Thomas (Pete) Bryant, Sr. and Ruth Long Bryant of Westville, NJ. She was married to Robert Devonshire, Sr. for 50+ years. He preceded her in death February 23, 2019. Together, she helped Bob raise five children, Debi Wyatt (Jack), Bob, Jr. (Debbie), Tom (Elena), Mike (Wendy), youngest son Ed (deceased July 2017). She was grandma to seven grandchildren (two in Heaven) and eight great-grandchildren (one great grandson on the way). Kathy was a member of TAFB Chapel for many years. Over the years, she taught Sunday School and Women's Bible Study. While living in Mustang, she was involved in two special groups, Bible Babes and Bunco Buddies. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or . Memorial service will be held 2:00pm on Monday, July 1, 2019, at McNeil's Funeral Service, 525 W. State Highway 152, Mustang, with interment following in the Riverside (Red Hill) Cemetery, Mustang, OK. Published in The Oklahoman on June 29, 2019