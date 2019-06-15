Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
(405) 722-5262
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHRYN CONLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHRYN CONLEY


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathryn Alberta Conley
July 14, 1930 - June 12, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Kathryn was born on July 14, 1930, to Harry Arthur and Rose Marie Clevenger in Sunbury, OH. She was the fourth of seven children. In 1949, she graduated Delaware High School, Delaware, OH, and on Jan. 12, 1953, she married Clovis Conley. While raising her children, Kathryn served in the PTA for eight years, being president for two years. She was active in her church for many years working with children, greeting for 10 years and the church pianist for several years. Upon retirement, she made several missionary trips to Central American countries and also served in the prison ministry for 20 years. She enjoyed many activities such as roller skating, square dancing, bowling and dominoes with her friends. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Gerald James Prather. She is survived by Clovis Conley, her husband, of 66-plus years; three children, Kathy Lynn Prather (Jerry), of Medina, OH; Sheri Lea Conley and Clovis Blake Conley (Laurie), of OKC; two grandchildren, Jason Daniel (Brit) Prather, of Sugar Creek, OH; and Clovis Seth Conley, of Moore, OK; three great-grandchildren, AnnMarie and Jenny Wren Conley, of Moore, OK; and Hattie Mae Prather, of Sugar Creek, OH; and two sisters, Irene Butdorf and Nancy Smallwood, of Cold Water, MI. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019, 1-8 p.m. with the family present 1-3 p.m. at Buchanan Funeral Service. Funeral services for Kathryn will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, in the chapel of Buchanan Funeral Service. She will be laid to rest in Fort Sill National Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buchanan Funeral Service
Download Now