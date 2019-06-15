Kathryn Alberta Conley

July 14, 1930 - June 12, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Kathryn was born on July 14, 1930, to Harry Arthur and Rose Marie Clevenger in Sunbury, OH. She was the fourth of seven children. In 1949, she graduated Delaware High School, Delaware, OH, and on Jan. 12, 1953, she married Clovis Conley. While raising her children, Kathryn served in the PTA for eight years, being president for two years. She was active in her church for many years working with children, greeting for 10 years and the church pianist for several years. Upon retirement, she made several missionary trips to Central American countries and also served in the prison ministry for 20 years. She enjoyed many activities such as roller skating, square dancing, bowling and dominoes with her friends. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Gerald James Prather. She is survived by Clovis Conley, her husband, of 66-plus years; three children, Kathy Lynn Prather (Jerry), of Medina, OH; Sheri Lea Conley and Clovis Blake Conley (Laurie), of OKC; two grandchildren, Jason Daniel (Brit) Prather, of Sugar Creek, OH; and Clovis Seth Conley, of Moore, OK; three great-grandchildren, AnnMarie and Jenny Wren Conley, of Moore, OK; and Hattie Mae Prather, of Sugar Creek, OH; and two sisters, Irene Butdorf and Nancy Smallwood, of Cold Water, MI. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019, 1-8 p.m. with the family present 1-3 p.m. at Buchanan Funeral Service. Funeral services for Kathryn will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, in the chapel of Buchanan Funeral Service. She will be laid to rest in Fort Sill National Cemetery. Published in The Oklahoman on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary