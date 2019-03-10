

























Kathryn Ann Garrett

July 10, 1930 - March 7, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Kitty passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019. Kitty was born Kathryn Ann Byers on July 10, 1930, in Antlers, OK. Her childhood was spent in towns all over Oklahoma until the family settled in Wagoner. Kitty attended Oklahoma A&M (OSU). She worked for the OEA, the Oklahoma House of Representatives and as a legal secretary. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and her hobbies included china painting, bridge, reading and other artistic and community activities. Kitty was welcomed home by her husband, William Donald Garrett; her parents; brother, SC Pete Byers and his wife Sally; son-in-law, Ethan Jenni; and other beloved family members and friends. She leaves behind son, Mark Garrett and his wife Gail and their sons, Luke and Matthew; daughter, Amy Garrett; daughter, Ann Jenni and her children: daughter, Khevan, and son, Ethan J; and many other family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, donation to the would be appreciated. A Graveside Service will be held at the Elmwood Cemetery in Wagoner, OK on Monday, March 11, 2019, at 2 p.m.