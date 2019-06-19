

























Kathryn Hanshew

February 2, 1930 - June 17, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Kathryn Hanshew was born February 2, 1930 in Larned, Kansas the daughter of Anson and Kathryn Beatrice (Lewis) Horning. She com-pleted this life on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the age of 89. Kathryn came from a Kansas farming family. She and her husband Dudley left farming to move to Oklahoma where they owned several A&W Root Beer Drive-Ins starting in Ponca City and then in Oklahoma City. Kathryn sold residential real estate for several years. She married Dudley Odis Hanshew on November 14, 1949. They had been members of St. John United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir as well as the Spiritful Voices Community Choir. She was an artist and enjoyed expressing herself through art. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Timothy Lynn Hanshew on January 8, 2013. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Dudley Hanshew; her son, Duane Hanshew and his wife, Bonnie of Oklahoma City; her grandchildren, Kimberly Anderson, Jennifer McCarlson, Lisa Bannerman, Sarah Roach, Micah Hanshew, Joshua Skelton and Kirstie Skelton-Wuerdeman; her great grandchildren, Hannah Anderson, Madyson McCarlson, Landon McCarlson, Nolan Bannerman and Anson Hanshew. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 20th, at the Vondel Smith Mortuary North, 13125 N. MacArthur Blvd. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Friday, June 21, 2019, in the Resurrection Cemetery Chapel, 7801 NW Expressway. Published in The Oklahoman on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary