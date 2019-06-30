|
|
Kathryn Ann Koenig OKLAHOMA CITY
July 18, 1928 - June 26, 2019
Kathryn was born in Chicago, IL to Joe & Florence DuBois. She married James A. "Bud" Koenig Oct. 10, 1953, and was his loving caregiver through his years of having MS. They adopted two daughters, Johanne and Chantal, from Quebec, Canada. She was a faithful member of Epiphany Catholic Church. She is survived by her daughters; five grandchildren, Heidi, Sarah, Lauren, Kaitlyn, and Jack; and one great-grandson, Andre. There will be a prayer Vigil in her honor on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at 5 p.m. in the chapel of Buchanan Funeral Service. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church with burial to follow in Resurrection Memorial Cemetery. To view the full obituary, please visit: www. buchananfuneralservice.com
Published in The Oklahoman on June 30, 2019