Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
KATHY NANCE


1960 - 2019
Kathy Nance
August 9, 1960 - October 6, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Kathy Nance, 59, passed away October 6, 2019 in OKC. She was born August 9, 1960 to Joe and Reba Nance. Kathy is survived by her 4 children and 4 grandchildren. Viewing will be 9am-9pm Thursday with family present from 6-8pm at Mercer-Adams Funeral Service. Services will be Friday, October 11, 10:00am at Mercer-Adams Chapel with interment in Bethany Cemetery. To read the full obituary or to share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 9, 2019
