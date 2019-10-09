|
Kathy Nance OKLAHOMA CITY
August 9, 1960 - October 6, 2019
Kathy Nance, 59, passed away October 6, 2019 in OKC. She was born August 9, 1960 to Joe and Reba Nance. Kathy is survived by her 4 children and 4 grandchildren. Viewing will be 9am-9pm Thursday with family present from 6-8pm at Mercer-Adams Funeral Service. Services will be Friday, October 11, 10:00am at Mercer-Adams Chapel with interment in Bethany Cemetery. To read the full obituary or to share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 9, 2019