Katie R. Anderson

Nov. 27, 1986 - June 11, 2019



YUKON

On Tuesday, June 11, 2019, Katherine Rebecca (Allen) Anderson, loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away at the age of 32. Katie was born Nov. 27, 1986, in San Diego, CA to James & Marilyn (Copelin) Allen. She graduated from Camden County High School in 2005. On Jan. 28, 2018, she married the love of her life, Jacob Ryan Anderson. On Aug. 14, 2018, they welcomed into the world a beautiful baby boy, Lincoln Reid Anderson. Katie was known to everyone as an incredibly sweet, generous, kind, and genuinely caring person. The greatest passion in her life was being a mother and a wife, and she excelled at it above all other things. She loved her family more than anything, including her two dogs, Sawyer and Morgan. She was a passionate and devoted Christian, an avid Disney movie collector, and she loved the Green Bay Packers. She was the best mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend that anyone could have asked for. Katie was preceded in death by her brother, Zachary Allen; Grandpa Farrell Copelin; Grandma Esta Allen; Aunt Dian Watkins; and Grandpa William Allen. She is survived by her loving husband, Jacob Anderson; adored son, Lincoln Anderson; parents, James and Marilyn Allen; brother, Matthew Allen; Grandma June Copelin; a very special niece, Lillian Allen; and two loving dogs, Sawyer and Morgan. A Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Baggerley Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 18 at 11 a.m. at Quail Springs Baptist Church with burial to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to your favorite animal rescue center. Published in The Oklahoman on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary