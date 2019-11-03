|
Kay Harrell NORMAN
Dec. 30, 1936 - Oct. 30, 2019
Kay Harrell passed peacefully on Oct. 30, 2019. Survivors are her husband of 63 years, Verlan Harrell; two daughters, Sherry Harrell Sherrow and husband Dave Sherrow, of Raleigh, NC; and Angela Josephs, of Dallas, TX. Also surviving are her beloved granddaughters, Hayden Sherrow Sullivan and husband Sean Sullivan, Lynley Sherrow, Lauryn Josephs, Kristin Josephs, and Meagan Josephs. She is also survived by her loving devoted brother, Jerry Knowles and wife Linda Knowles, of Arnett, OK. Her memory lives on through numerous family and friends in areas all over the country.
A Memorial Service will be held at the McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 419 S. University Blvd., Norman, OK, on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at 1 p.m. A private Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the Debolt Cemetery in Arnett, OK.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be directed to Physicians Choice Hospice, 14324 N. Western Ave., Edmond, OK 73013.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 3, 2019