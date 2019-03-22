Kay Lynn Sturm

February 11, 1941 - March 18, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Kay Lynn Sturm, 78, died March 18, 2019, in Oklahoma City, OK. She was born February 11, 1941, in Oklahoma City, OK to James D. and Margaret Ellen "Randy" (Randerson) Fellers. She was a 1959 graduate of Harding High School and a 1963 graduate of the University of Oklahoma. Kay Lynn managed the Edmond Racquet Club for several years and later the Edmond Historical Community Center. Much of her time was devoted to volunteer work in Edmond and Oklahoma City. She was an avid reader and loved to play golf and tennis. She also enjoyed bridge, mah-jongg, book club and Bible study. She was a proud and active 70-year member of Brownie Troop #5 (where 8 survivors of the original 12 met monthly and annually in exotic places) and a 55-year member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Kay Lynn would light up a room everywhere she went. She was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Edmond where her tremendous faith was a true inspiration to others. Following previous marriages to Johnny Pellow and Fred Grieder, Kay Lynn married Ed Sturm in 1990. She is survived by her husband: Ed Sturm, her 4 children: John (and Sandi) Pellow of Tulsa, Joe Pellow of OKC, Jimmy Pellow of OKC and Jennifer (and Don) Ford of Branson, MO, her 3 step-children: Rusty (and Cindy) Sturm of Edmond, Marti (and Greg) Sawyer of OKC and Jimmy (and Marnie) Sturm of OKC, 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, and her siblings: Dave (and Jan) Fellers of Kansas City and Lou Ann (and Jim) of Seattle. Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, March 25, at All Souls Episcopal Church, 6400 N. Penn, OKC. The family invites her friends to a reception in the Parish Hall following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pellow Outreach in OKC or KLIFE Ministries in Branson, MO. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary