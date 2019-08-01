|
|
Keith A. Swezey OKLAHOMA CITY
July 15, 1952 - July 29, 2019
Keith Alan Swezey, 67, of Edmond, OK, went home to be with his Lord and his daughter, Erin, on Monday, July 29, 2019. He was the son of Harold and Ruth Swezey of Enid, OK. Keith was born in Enid, OK and graduated from Enid High School in 1970. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Broadcasting from Central State University in 1974 and continued his education with Master's and Doctoral degrees in Mass Communication at Oklahoma State University. Keith built the award-winning student broadcast program at the University of Central Oklahoma, which he joined after 15 years of award-winning radio news experience. He began as state capitol correspondent for KOMA radio in 1975, moving to WKY radio in 1976 as public affairs editor. He was WKY News Director from 1983 to 1988. At UCO, he directed Academic Broadcasting Services, served as chairman of the Communication Department and managed daily student broadcasts on KCSU-TV. A former state president of the Oklahoma Broadcast Education Association, he advised the UCO chapter of OBEA. An associate member of The Emmys, he won numerous state and national awards for teaching and radio news, including RTNDA's Edward R. Murrow Award for best documentary. In 2011 Keith was inducted into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame. Keith is survived by his wife, Dixie; devoted children Christopher Swezey, his wife Ashley and grandchildren Blake and Elizabeth of Edmond, OK; Patrick Swezey, his wife Laura and grandchildren Collin and Owen of Edmond, OK. He is also survived by his sister Nancy Skoch, husband Bob and his sister Karyl Knopps, husband Tim. More family and friends than we can list will miss Keith's loving spirit, wisdom and guidance. Keith and Dixie established the Erin's Hope Foundation in honor of their daughter Erin. The foundation serves to glorify God and honor Erin's memory through ministry, outreach, education, scholarships, and advocacy. Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Memorial Park Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. and a funeral service at 10 a.m. on Friday August 2, 2019, at Quail Springs Baptist Church, 14613 N. May Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73134.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 1, 2019