Keith Bell NORMAN, OKLAHOMA
Feb. 13, 1955 - Sep. 16, 2019
Keith Bell of Norman was born on February 13, 1955 to James Lowell and Lucy Nell (Hughey) Bell in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on September 16, 2019 at the age of 64 with his family by his side.
Keith was a loyal and hardworking man, working for IBEW as an electrician for over 40 years before retiring in 2017. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and regularly attended meetings, even in retirement. Keith also was quite the golfer, laying claim to a couple of hole-in-ones.
Keith was preceded in death by: parents Jim and Lucy Bell; sister Sherry Bullington; father-in-law Raymond McDowell; and mother-in-law Betty McDowell. He is survived by; wife of 45 years Kathy (McDowell) Bell of the home; son Chad Bell of Holdenville, Oklahoma; daughter Joni Coffey and husband Randy of Norman; son Dustin Bell of Norman; granddaughter Meghan Bell of Weatherford, Oklahoma; grandson Jake Bell of Noble, Oklahoma; granddaughter Savannah Coker of Norman; granddaughter Halley Jewell of Norman; grandson Reed Coffey of Norman; and grandson Jace Bell of Norman; brother Bill Bell and wife Kathleen of North Richland Hills, Texas; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Keith's family has entrusted his care to Tribute Memorial Care in Norman (708 24th Ave. NW, 405.292.4787). His family will be present at the funeral home on Thursday, September 19th, from 6:00-8:00pm to receive friends. Services to cele-brate Keith's life will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, September 20th, at Westside Church of Christ in Norman (726 McGee Dr.), with burial following at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Oklahoma City.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 19, 2019