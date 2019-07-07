Home

KELLI SMITH

Kelli G Smith
Jan. 8, 1962 - July 2, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Kelli Glynn Smith, 57, was born at home on a blizzardy day in Oklahoma City on Jan. 8, 1962. Kelli enjoyed many things including her beloved Coca-Cola collection; the Chicago Cubs; spending time doing yard work; going to garage sales, thrift stores, and antique stores. She also loved animals. Kelli taught her girls how to do many home repair projects and instilled independence in them. She was very involved in her grandchildren's daily lives and activities. Kelli's life revolved around children. She began babysitting at the age of 12; she was a single work-from-home Mom, she had an in home day care for 27 years, and started doing foster care 19 years ago. She made lasting impressions in many lives and created forever friendships and relationships. Kelli was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Peggy Smith. She is survived by her daughters, Lindsay Adkins and her husband Timmy, of Bethany, OK; Harley Smith, of Stillwater, OK; Heather Smith, of OKC, OK; and her precious twins, Hailey and Hannah Smith, of OKC, OK. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Hattie and Wren Adkins, Noah Nguyen, and soon to be grandson, Julian Sloan. In addition to sister, Debbra Young; she will also be missed by many friends and family, including an aunt, cousins, niece, nephew, and several great-nephews.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 7, 2019
