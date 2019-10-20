Home

Kelly V. Barnett
July 18, 1964-Oct 7, 2019


Kelly Vernon Barnett, 55, was born in Wichita, KS on July 18, 1964. He was a 1982 graduate of Midwest City High School and graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1986. He is preceded in death by his mother, Rosetta Reschke Barnett, his beloved Grandpa Vernon Reschke & Grand-mother Twila Reschke, and paternal grandparents, Harry & Elizabeth Barnett of Florence, KY. He is survived by his father, Dr. Franklin D. Barnett, M.D, and step-mother, Scotty, of Midwest City, OK, his three lovely daughters, Darian Williamson & husband Dillon of Denver, Sasha Nielsen & husband, Jacob, of Salt Lake City, Katya Thompson & husband, Marshall, of SLC; his sister, Julie Barnett Hicks of Dallas, brother, M. Brian Barnett & wife, Socorro, of Albuquerque, brother, Colin Barnett of Pauls Valley, OK, step-brother, Robert Scott, of Moore, OK, and step-sister, Shelley Young, of Edmond, OK. Kelly suffered from depression throughout his life, finally succumbing to the illness on Oct. 7, 2019. His family prays that our society continues to better understand, accept, and research the causes of depression and other mental illnesses so that someday they can be cured. Through Kelly's challenging last years of his life, his family discovered that our nation has a woeful lack of facilities for men like Kelly who could use a little help to get them over the hump, or to keep them from going homeless or on the streets. His family requests all of us to take action in their communities and through our political processes to make this issue known, more mainstream, and to solve this untenable state of affairs. A remembrance ceremony will be held Oct. 27, 2019, 7PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of LDS, 6270 W. 7000 S, West Jordan, UT 84081.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 20, 2019
