Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baggerley Funeral Home
930 South Broadway
Edmond, OK 73034
(405) 341-3737
Rosary
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for KEN KENWORTHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEN KENWORTHY


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Ken L. Kenworthy
April 25, 1935 - Dec. 5, 2019

EDMOND
Ken L. Kenworthy passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. He was born on April 25, 1935, in Tulsa, OK to Marvin and Jeanette Kenworthy. Ken graduated from Central Catholic High School and went on to receive his Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting from The University of Oklahoma. While at OU, Ken enlisted in the Naval Reserve. He was a successful businessman, beginning his corporate career as a staff accountant for Dolese Company, and eventually, going on to serve for 14 years as Vice President, Secretary & Treasurer for CMI Corporation. His career pivoted from finance executive to entrepreneur in the early 1980s, and the final chapter of his career journey included Ken partnering with his eldest son, Ken Kenworthy Jr., to create GMX Resources, Inc., a publicly held oil and gas company. His life was marked by pride for his Osage heritage, passion for OU football, and love of golf. He was a devout Catholic who leaned on his faith to guide his life and lead his family. He loved deeply and left an impression on everyone he met. Ken is best described by those whose lives he blessed the most – his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ken was: admirable, passionate, genuine, integrous, a winner, fun, loving, generous, protective, wow, wise, adventurous, selfless, placid, family-focused, heritage-rich, wonderful, dad, peacemaker, angelic singer, pensive, faithful, devoted, giving, magical, amazing, happy, everything, sympathetic, nice, silly, puffcorn, playful, lovable, Papa Ken. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Jeanette; and grandson, Ken L. "Tripp" Kenworthy III. Ken is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Connie; son, Ken L. Kenworthy Jr. and his wife Karen; daughter, Karen Toffoli and her husband Anthony; son, Kevin Kenworthy and his wife Holly; son, Kyle Kenworthy and his wife Martha; son, Patrick Bumpas; daughter, Angela Garrett and husband Ellis; 24 grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Stephanie, Lauren, Andrew, Kylie, Austin, Kaydee, Karsten, Tanner, Kaylee, Mollie, Steven, Kassidy, Lily, Olivia, Bailey, Izzy, Camryn, Ford, Mason, Scout, Jax, Kooper, Claire, and Blakesley. A Rosary service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. at St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church with Interment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery in Edmond.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baggerley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -