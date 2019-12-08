|
|
Ken L. Kenworthy EDMOND
April 25, 1935 - Dec. 5, 2019
Ken L. Kenworthy passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. He was born on April 25, 1935, in Tulsa, OK to Marvin and Jeanette Kenworthy. Ken graduated from Central Catholic High School and went on to receive his Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting from The University of Oklahoma. While at OU, Ken enlisted in the Naval Reserve. He was a successful businessman, beginning his corporate career as a staff accountant for Dolese Company, and eventually, going on to serve for 14 years as Vice President, Secretary & Treasurer for CMI Corporation. His career pivoted from finance executive to entrepreneur in the early 1980s, and the final chapter of his career journey included Ken partnering with his eldest son, Ken Kenworthy Jr., to create GMX Resources, Inc., a publicly held oil and gas company. His life was marked by pride for his Osage heritage, passion for OU football, and love of golf. He was a devout Catholic who leaned on his faith to guide his life and lead his family. He loved deeply and left an impression on everyone he met. Ken is best described by those whose lives he blessed the most – his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ken was: admirable, passionate, genuine, integrous, a winner, fun, loving, generous, protective, wow, wise, adventurous, selfless, placid, family-focused, heritage-rich, wonderful, dad, peacemaker, angelic singer, pensive, faithful, devoted, giving, magical, amazing, happy, everything, sympathetic, nice, silly, puffcorn, playful, lovable, Papa Ken. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Jeanette; and grandson, Ken L. "Tripp" Kenworthy III. Ken is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Connie; son, Ken L. Kenworthy Jr. and his wife Karen; daughter, Karen Toffoli and her husband Anthony; son, Kevin Kenworthy and his wife Holly; son, Kyle Kenworthy and his wife Martha; son, Patrick Bumpas; daughter, Angela Garrett and husband Ellis; 24 grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Stephanie, Lauren, Andrew, Kylie, Austin, Kaydee, Karsten, Tanner, Kaylee, Mollie, Steven, Kassidy, Lily, Olivia, Bailey, Izzy, Camryn, Ford, Mason, Scout, Jax, Kooper, Claire, and Blakesley. A Rosary service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. at St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church with Interment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery in Edmond.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 8, 2019