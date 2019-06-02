Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Kendrick Rosean
"Sean" Downing
April 10, 1985 - May 29, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
It is with great sadness that the family of Kendrick Rosean "Sean" Downing announces his passing on Wed-nesday, May 29, 2019. He was born on April 10, 1985, in Midwest City, OK to Yolanda Downing & Kinney Anderson. Sean grew up in Oklahoma City and attended Classen School of Advanced Studies, and graduated from Southeast Academy in 2003. After high school graduation, he continued his education, earning an associate's degree from OCCC and was currently a student at UCO and was looking forward to a career in computer coding. Sean was a truly sweet soul and very protective of his sister and younger cousins. His love extended from his immediate family to his nieces, his nephews, and to his dogs. He worked as a security guard, loved lifting weights, and loved going to the movies. Sean enjoyed time with his dear family and friends. Sean will be missed forever, but never forgotten. Sean is survived by his mother, Yolanda; father, Kinney; sisters, Lea Newkirk, Kaimi, and Realitee Anderson; brothers, Kendall, Aaron, Kent, and Karim Anderson; his stepmothers, Edwina Johnson and Zina Anderson; grandmothers, Martha Phillips and Ola Abram; grandfather, Edmund Perkins; longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Somrasmy; aunt, uncles, as well as his dear nieces, nephews, extended family, and an abundance of friends. Services to celebrate his life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Vondel Smith Mortuary at South Lakes. Please visit vondelsmithmortuary.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 2, 2019
